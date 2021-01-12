Liverpool keeping close eye on £5.4m-rated prospect who could solve huge problem

Liverpool have defensive issues.

The Reds are likely to be without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the remainder of the season and that has surely played a key role in the club’s struggles this season.

They are currently top of the Premier League, of course, but they are level on points with second-placed Manchester United, who could overtake them if they beat Burnley this week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded 21 goals already this season, a higher number than the entirety of the top 10, bar United.

And so it is little surprise to see them linked with a new central defender.

Sport Witness carries a report from French outlet Le10 Sport claiming that the club are monitoring RC Lens centre-back Loic Bade.

The 20-year-old joined the club from AC Le Havre in the summer following Lens’ promotion to Ligue 1 and has gone on to make 16 appearances in the top-flight.

He played 90 minutes in his second appearance in the top-flight as they beat PSG 1-0, shutting out the likes of Kylian Mbappe, and Liverpool are said to be keeping a close eye on him.

While this may not be a deal for this month, the report states that the Reds are following Bade’s development and are already laying the groundwork for a potential deal.

He is valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2023.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This feels like one for the future.

Bade won’t be coming in to replace Van Dijk or Gomez straight away but he seems a promising prospect.

Per WhoScored, he averages 2.2 tackles per game, 2.8 interceptions, 1.4 fouls, and 3.9 clearances, along with a pass success rate of 85.5%.

This is a highly impressive defender who is currently playing for a genuine underdog in France.

He can only grow and improve as the seasons continue, and what better place to do that than at Anfield?

