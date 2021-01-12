Hammers see £6.2m January bid rejected for experienced goal-getter

West Ham United do need a striker.

The Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this month and have been left with Michail Antonio as their only out-and-out forward in the squad.

It is a problem for boss David Moyes, who has overseen a truly impressive rise up the table.

Indeed, with the January transfer window open, West Ham are currently 10th, just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

It is little surprise, then, that they are trying to bring in a new forward this month.

Sport Witness carries a report from journalist Ciro Venerato, via AreaNapoli, claiming that the Hammers have seen a bid rejected for Arkadiusz Milik.

The Napoli forward has been left out of the club’s squad for Serie A and the Europa League, and is surely available in the January window.

However, the Irons’ offer was only €7m (£6.2m), and the Italian club want closer to £15m if they are to cash in.

Milik has made a total of 122 appearances for Napoli and has scored 48 goals, while also winning 56 caps for Poland, scoring 15 goals.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an intriguing prospect.

Milik has been around the block but he’s only 26 and has plenty of years left in him at the highest level.

He is clearly not in Napoli’s plans and, thus, it makes sense for the Hammers to at least test the waters.

Marseille are also interested but one has to imagine the Hammers could blow them out of the water financially after Ligue 1’s broadcasting deal collapsed.

This is one that the Irons should really try to get over the line.

