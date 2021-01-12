Aston Villa exclusive: Emile Heskey drops insight into Jack Grealish's future

It seems that no matter how well Aston Villa do, Jack Grealish will always be linked with a move away from the club.

Despite proving to be one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League this season, their virtuoso club captain has been touted for moves to both Manchester United and Manchester City as a result of his stunning form.

Indeed, as frustrating as that may be for supporters, former Villa star Emile Heskey - speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT - has praised the club for their ability to keep a hold of him.

With Grealish signing a new contract in September, Heskey has waxed lyrical about his former employers.

"They've done fantastic to keep hold of him up to this point, which has been a real testament to them, to keep someone who's been performing that consistently year in, year out for how many years now," said the former England international.

"It's a testament to what they've done. I don't think he'll go in this January transfer window. If someone tables a big enough bid, there's always a price for someone, but it's got to be a big enough bid for Villa to say they're going to lose their best player."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Even if Grealish were to leave in the summer, it would surely take a gargantuan fee.

The club look to be going places at the moment and, with so long left on his contract, it's hard to see anyone prising him away easily.

For the player, there doesn't appear to be a huge need to leave either.

The star attraction for his boyhood club, Villa's meteoric rise from struggling to stay in the Premier League to fighting for European football speaks to a hugely exciting project under owners who've proven they're willing to invest.

Promisingly, the Daily Mail recently claimed Villa's top brass were in no mood to even consider offers for the 25-year-old.

Certainly for now, Grealish and Villa look better together.

