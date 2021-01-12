Rangers exclusive: Dean Windass predicts Steven Gerrard exit

Into this third season at Rangers, the Steven Gerrard experiment is looking like a masterstroke move.

Indeed, at the time of his appointment, Celtic winning ten league titles in a row looked like a genuine possibility after Brendan Rodgers had taken the Bhoys up a level, so bringing in a novice was certainly a risky decision.

Now, it looks all but certain Gerrard will have ended the league title drought at Ibrox come the end of the season.

Where Rangers go from there will be interesting.

Barring a pretty much unprecedented collapse in form, the Gers will at least be granted entry into the Champions League qualifying rounds next summer.

With that comes the chance to grow even further. Rangers would once again be at the top table of European football and, given some of the famous nights on the continent Gerrard has already delivered, it'll certainly make for an exciting journey.

However, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Windass has suggested Gerrard may not stick around long-term.

The prospect of an emotional return to Liverpool has already been mooted for the former England captain, along with links to the likes of Leeds United.

"Can you see him there in the next two seasons? No," said the former Hull City striker whose son Josh played for Rangers.

"I think he'll be like Frank Lampard."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Naturally, the more Gerrard achieves at Ibrox, the more talk of a return to the Premier League is likely to surface and the Lampard comparison is interesting.

After a successful brief stint with Derby County, the 42-year-old was handed one of the biggest jobs in world football with Chelsea.

As one of the most iconic players in the competition's history, the notion of a move will always drum up interest.

Still, there doesn't appear to be any real need to leave Rangers anytime soon.

Champions League nights could soon return and they look by far and away the strongest team in Scotland, potentially offering Gerrard the chance to win even more trophies and end the recent Celtic dominance altogether.

Maybe a day will come where he's won all he can and the riches of the Premier League prove tempting but, for now, Gerrard and Rangers look good for each other.

News Now - Sport News