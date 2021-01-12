Leicester dealt major injury blow as season continues to hot up

Leicester City have been in excellent form this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently third in the Premier League table, just one point behind both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side do have a game in hand, though, and can go top of the league with a win over Burnley in midweek.

And now they have been hit by an injury blow.

Dennis Praet started the game against Stoke City in the FA Cup over the weekend but was substituted in stoppage time after pulling up with a hamstring injury.

And Sport Witness now carries a report from Het Belang van Limburg reporting that Praet could be out for a number of months.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

He has reportedly suffered a hamstring tear, and could be absent for as long as three months.

The Belgium international has made nine starts in the Premier League this term and has also won nine caps for his country.

He is a versatile presence and can play in central midfield, attacking midfield, and on the left wing.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a blow.

Praet may not be the best option Leicester have, given the presence of the likes of Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, and Wilfred Ndidi.

However, having him as an option off the bench is a genuinely useful tool for Rodgers to have, and he has now been shorn of it.

In a season that features a massively scrunched-up schedule, squad depth is key to succeeding in multiple competitions.

Having the Belgian on the treatment table will be a significant issue for Rodgers to solve.

News Now - Sport News