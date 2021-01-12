Is Sergio Ramos really on his way out of Real Madrid?

The defender is out of contract this summer, but talks are ongoing over a contract extension. Manchester United fans have been here before, of course.

Back in 2015, the club reportedly made a bid worth £28.6 million (per BBC Sport). Louis van Gaal felt the Red Devils, who had just finished fourth in the Premier League, needed to strengthen at centre-back.

All these years on and those problems will sound all too familiar for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's preferred pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have both made errors leading to goals this season. Eric Bailly has looked impressive since making his (latest) return from injury, but suffered a knock to the head in the FA Cup win over Watford.

While the Ivorian should be fit to face Liverpool this weekend, it reiterated just how precarious Solskjaer's situation at the back is, with the likes of Phil Jones considered surplus to requirements.

Ramos will be 35 by the summer when his contract expires, but that hasn't prevented United expressing an interest - according to Gianluca Di Marzio writing for Calciomercato, anyway.

The journalist claims the 20-time English champions are ahead of Manchester City in the pecking order for Ramos and are considering offering him a two-year deal on the same wages he currently earns at the Bernabeu.

That would be a major pull, given that his salary is said to be the major stumbling block which is stopping him agreeing an extension at Real.

Of course, United aren't the only Premier League side to be linked with Ramos.

Reports had also claimed Liverpool were monitoring his situation, but The Athletic's James Pearce poured cold water on those rumours by saying there was "no interest" - "silly season", Pearce said, regarding those suggestions.

In theory, that could clear the way for United to make an offer. Ramos has always divided opinion, but there is no shying away from his count of five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues and the leadership that accompanies the controversial centre-back.

