Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself on the cusp of becoming the highest goalscorer in football history.

The Juventus forward equalled Josef Bican's eye-watering tally of 795 goals with his injury-time strike against Sassuolo in Serie A.

Ronaldo has been stamping his way into the record books with all the forcefulness of a certain Argentine trying to storm his way out of Barcelona.

We're joking, of course, but the 35-year-old has already had a historic start to the year by matching Bican and even surpassing the legendary Pele in the charts.

In fact, so much was made of that feat that there were rumours the Brazilian had updated his social media profiles to reiterate the point that he had scored 1,283 times throughout his career. Pele has since denied making that tweak because of Ronaldo.

The truth about Pele, of course, is that he only 757 official goals. The other few hundred came in tour matches, friendlies and during his time in the army.

But it's no secret the World Cup winner doesn't take too kindly to having his records taken off him, even if he's ultimately acted with good grace on this occasion.

So what about Ronaldo? The Portuguese is accustomed to breaking records, but how does he feel about having them taken off him again?

Well, that's only happened on 10 occasions. For the dozens of records Ronaldo holds - some of which he'll keep forever - he's been eclipsed by rival players several times:

Most expensive footballer in history

Despite Sir Alex Ferguson's insistence he "wouldn't sell that mob a virus", Manchester United eventually caved and relinquished their star man to Real Madrid in 2009 for £80 million (€94 million). Los Blancos then smashed the record again four years later to sign Gareth Bale from Tottenham (£86 million).

Who holds it now? Neymar (Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, €222 million)

Most European Golden Shoes

Ronaldo has won four Golden Shoes, in 2007/08, 2010/11, 2013/14 (shared), and 2014/15. But that's since been surpassed by Lionel Messi, who scored the most goals on the continent in 2009/10, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2016/17, 2017/18, and 2018/19.

Who holds it now? Lionel Messi (6)

Youngest player to represent Portugal at a major tournament

It was June 12, 2004 when Ronaldo first donned his country's jersey at the European Championships - he was just 19 years and four months old. England fans might remember him helping to knock the Three Lions out a few weeks later.

Who holds it now? Renato Sanches (18 years, 10 months old at Euro 2016)

Youngest player in a European Championship final

Ronaldo was indeed just a teenager at Euro 2004, but he made it all the way to the final, a game which he played at the tender age of just 19 years and 150 days. That might explain why he was left in tears by the end of the night, when Greece had shocked the world by beating Portugal.

Who holds it now? Renato Sanches (18 years, 326 days during Portugal vs France at Euro 2016)

Most Premier League goals in a 38-game season

It was in 2007/08 that we finally saw the best of Ronaldo at Old Trafford. A phenomenal campaign saw him score 31 times in his 34 Premier League appearances and many of us believed it would never be outdone. Step forward the Egyptian King, who beat Ronaldo in his first season back in England.

Who holds it now? Mo Salah, Liverpool (32 in 36 games).

Most individual teams scored against in the Champions League

Ronaldo has scored past 33 different teams in Europe's premier competition. He'll always be regarded as the competition's king - winning it FIVE times - but Lionel Messi has gone three better when it comes to the number of opponents he's put to the sword. Ferencváros were the Barcelona man's latest victims.

Who holds it now? Lionel Messi (36 teams)

Most hat-tricks in La Liga history

Ronaldo hit 34 hat-tricks during his time in Spain, but it's unlikely he'll ever be able to retrieve the record now, barring a shock return to La Liga.

Who holds it now? Lionel Messi (35)

Oldest player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick

In 2019, at the ripe old age of 34 years and 35 days, Ronaldo scored a treble past Atletico Madrid to help Juventus to a 3-0 win. The Old Lady had lost the first leg 2-0 but his individual brilliance saw them stun the Rojiblancos.

Who holds it now? Olivier Giroud (Chelsea vs Sevilla, 34 years, 63 days)

Most official assists in Real Madrid history

It's almost laughable now to recall any accusations of selfishness that were aimed at him by sections of the Bernabeu. Aside from his own goals, he also helped his teammates with 119 assists.

Who holds it now? Karim Benzema (140 assists)

Most penalty goals in a Serie A season

The 2019/20 season saw Ronaldo pinging in goals from 12 yards on a regular basis. He did it no fewer than 12 times.

Who holds it now? Ciro Immobile (14)

