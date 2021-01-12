Diego Simeone has done a quite remarkable job as manager of Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine returned to the club he represented as a player back in 2011 and has gone on to cement his status as a managerial legend.

Simeone has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the Europa League (x2) and the UEFA Super Cup (x2) during his time in charge.

There's no doubt about it, the fiery 50-year-old has transformed the club from a sleeping giant into a European superpower.

He's also managed to achieve that feat on a fairly modest budget. Well, when compared with the financial muscle of domestic rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona at least...

Due to his unquestionably brilliant leadership, Simeone has been named 'The Coach of the Decade' by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), ahead of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

The overall result has been determined by every manager's ranking each year between 2011 and 2020, with points assigned based on their yearly finish.

Let's take a look at the top 20...

20. Laurent Blanc (France) - 21 points

19. Jesse Marsh (USA) - 22 points

=17. Leonardo Jardim (Portugal) - 25 points

=17. Arsene Wenger (France) - 25 points

16. Ernesto Valverde (Spain) - 26 points

15. Jupp Heynckes (Germany) - 34 points

=13. Luis Enrique (Spain) - 35 points

=13. Sir Alex Ferguson (Scotland) - 35 points

12. Claudio Ranieri (Italy) - 36 points

11. Antonio Conte (Italy) - 53 points

=9. Marcelo Gallardo (Argentina) - 56 points

=9. Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina) - 56 points

8. Carlo Ancelotti (Italy) - 57 points

7. Zinedine Zidane (France) - 59 points

6. Unai Emery (Spain) - 70 points

5. Max Allegri (Italy) - 77 points

4. Jose Mourinho (Portugal) - 91 points

3. Jurgen Klopp (Germany) - 105 points

2. Pep Guardiola (Spain) - 144 points

1. Diego Simeone (Argentina) - 152 points

Well played, Diego. The Argentine was named 'The World's Best Club Coach' in 2016 and sits comfortably at the top of the pile.

Simeone, Guardiola and Klopp are the only three managers to have amassed over 100 points between 2011 and 2020.

Emery's place in the top 10 will come as a shock to some, but it's yet another reminder that the Spaniard should not be solely judged on his lacklustre stint at Arsenal.

The guy is a world-class manager, as he's proving this season, with Emery's Villarreal side currently fourth in the La Liga table.

