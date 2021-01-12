"He is the future" - West Ham ace hailed after set of dazzling displays

West Ham United managed to avoid an FA Cup third round banana skin on Monday night.

The Hammers took on non-league Stockport County away from home and managed to win 1-0 thanks to a late Craig Dawson header.

It was a genuinely difficult game for the Irons, played on a boggy pitch that threatened to turn genuinely waterlogged if the rain continued beating down.

Jarrod Bowen played a key role in the eventual victory, providing the assist for the ex-Watford man’s winner against the National League outfit.

The ex-Hull City man has been a key player under David Moyes this season, scoring four goals and laying on three assists in 17 league games.

And The Athletic reported earlier this week that Bowen has been given a pay rise by the Hammers after making his 30th appearance in the 1-0 win over Everton.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

That appearance triggered a clause in his contract and Noel Whelan, the former Premier League player, believes the Irons are reaping the rewards of beating Leeds United to his signature.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Bowen has been a really shrewd signing.

“Since David Moyes has taken over at West Ham that has been an onus on signing British players, players that know the league and very good Championship players who he feels can make the step up to the Premier League.

“Leeds were looking at Bowen but at the time we did not have the money to go and spend that on him but he has proven to be worth every penny.

“West Ham beat a lot of other clubs to Bowen. They are reaping the rewards for that. I think David Moyes will be really pleased with his progression.

“He is a fantastic player and will be there for a number of years now. He is the future.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Bowen is great.

The winger is thriving in the Hammers’ current set-up, scoring goals, laying on assists, dropping his shoulder and beating defenders at will, and generally dazzling supporters.

Indeed, the former Hull man averages two shots per game, per WhoScored, along with 0.9 key passes, one dribble, and is fouled 1.2 times per game.

This is an exciting player with a massive future.

Signed for just £20m, he has proved to be a bargain, and if he continues on this path, one has to imagine that soon enough, top-six clubs will start sniffing.

News Now - Sport News