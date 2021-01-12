Leeds transfer news: Club tracking January swoop for 23-year-old

To introduce more firepower into this Leeds United attack is an interesting prospect.

Already the fifth-highest scorers in the Premier League, the fact their overall tally only slightly betters their xG (scoring just 1.1 above it) suggests their proficiency in front of goal is far from merely a purple patch in terms of finishing.

A serious attacking unit at the top level, it's not as if Marcelo Bielsa's side are crying out for extra help on that front.

Still, according to La Nazione (via Sport Witness), Leeds are tracking Christian Kouame of Fiorentina.

Indeed, the Yorkshire giants are said to be rivaling the likes of Torino and Hellas Verona for the 23-year-old forward, who largely plays either as a striker or out on the left-wing according to Transfermarkt.

This season, the Ivory Coast international has started only five times over 16 appearances, scoring just once.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Kouame doesn't appear to be an upgrade on what Leeds have at the moment.

Barely prolific in front of goal, he doesn't look particularly impressive in some other key attacking metrics either. As per WhoScored, he averages 0.8 shots per game, 0.3 key passes and 0.4 dribbles, numbers pretty much all of Leeds' attackers beat him on.

In fact, he'd rank joint-seventh, joint-thirteenth and joint-twelfth in those statistics respectively with the obvious caveat that he's not regularly starting.

Granted, at 23, there is room for improvement and his 2018/19 campaign with Genoa returned some impressive numbers (scoring four times and registering five assists) but, for the moment, Leeds well-stocked in attack.

