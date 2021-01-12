Spurs eyeing intriguing swoop for £14.4m-rated five-goal ace

Tottenham Hotspur are fine-tuning their recruitment strategy.

Jose Mourinho’s side have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2020/21 Premier League season and are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

They are just four points off the top of the table, and will play Fulham on Wednesday knowing that they have the potential to jump into third and leapfrog Leicester City.

Spurs have also reached the final of the Carabao Cup, are in the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they will play Wycombe Wanderers away from home, and are also in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, where a game against Austrian side Wolfsberger awaits.

It adds up to an intoxicating picture for Spurs fans and the potential of genuine silverware is within their grasp.

It is little surprise, then, that they are eyeing up potential new recruits.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that the club are interested in a potential move for VfB Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez.

Sport Witness now carries a report from AS in Argentina claiming that the club are already openly discussing the possibility of signing the 22-year-old.

Mourinho is said to be a fan of the winger, who has made a real mark in Germany.

This season, the left winger, who can also play as a striker, has scored five goals in 10 games in the Bundesliga, and also has two assists to his name.

He is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt, and has already won five senior caps for Argentina.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Gonzalez would be an interesting acquisition for Spurs.

There really isn’t an out-and-out back-up for Son Heung-Min in the club’s squad and bringing in a young left winger who can also supplement the club’s attack could be a shrewd move.

One has to express surprise that they are not currently eyeing a right winger, as that is probably where the biggest hole in the squad lies, but there is logic in the pursuit of Gonzalez.

The report makes it clear this is more likely to be a deal for the summer, so this is almost certainly one to keep an eye on.

