VAR was once again at the forefront of a Premier League game this evening at Turf Moor.

During the latter stages of the first half between Burnley and Manchester United, the technology intervened to prevent a red card being handed to Robbie Brady.

The Irishman clearly fouled Edinson Cavani as the last defender, but was spared a sending off by virtue of the fact that Luke Shaw was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up after a VAR review.

It was a controversial call and after a lengthy delay, those at Stockley Park appeared to take a break from their duties.

Why you ask? Because United captain Harry Maguire had a goal chalked off by the on-field referee for a 'foul' on Erik Pieters and VAR failed to properly review the incident.

On replay, it looked as if the only thing the Englishman was guilty of was jumping too early to beat Pieters to the ball, which is not enough to warrant a foul.

However, VAR failed to intervene and Maguire's towering header was disallowed.

You can check out footage of the incident below.

Maguire's disallowed goal

How is that a foul by the United man?! His left arm barely touches Pieters and the fact the decision against Maguire was not viewed as a 'clear and obvious error' is just bizarre.

News Now - Sport News