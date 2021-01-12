Everton set price for little-used ace eyed by Premier League rivals

Everton have been in decent form thus far this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side began the season like a house on fire but are now only seventh in the Premier League table, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United last time out.

Still, they are just four points off leaders Liverpool, such is the scrunched-up nature of the league table, and one can imagine them seeing the January transfer window as a potential opportunity to reshape the Italian’s squad.

Indeed, Football Insider reports that the club are willing to cash in on defender Jonjoe Kenny in this window if they receive an adequate bid.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at German club Schalke 04, playing 31 times in the Bundesliga, but has struggled for minutes since his return and has just four league appearances under his belt at Goodison Park.

Burnley are said to be interested in a deal to sign Kenny, and while a loan deal is seen as the more likely option this month, the report states Everton would be willing to sell for £7m.

All of Kenny’s appearances in the league this season have been as a substitute so one has to imagine that the young right-back would be keen on a move that would see him play every week.

Yeah, this makes sense.

Ancelotti has shown little faith in Kenny and one has to imagine that he would be given a genuine chance to shine if he moved to Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s side are said to be in the market for a new full-back following the completion of the club’s takeover, and a deal for the Everton misfit could be affordable given the influx of funds.

It makes sense from pretty much every side.

File this under incredibly likely.

