Manchester United are now top of the Premier League table after a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

A second half strike from Paul Pogba sealed the win to move the Red Devils three points clear of bitter rivals Liverpool ahead of Sunday's clash at Anfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have not lost a game away from home all season, a quite remarkable record in what's been a chaotic campaign so far.

It was a controversial first-half at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening, with Robbie Brady lucky to avoid a straight red card for a foul on Edinson Cavani.

The Irishman fouled the United striker as the last defender, but he was saved after VAR stepped in to suggest that Luke Shaw had committed a foul of his own in the build-up, which the on-field referee eventually agreed with.

Shaw incident

A few minutes after that snippet of VAR madness, Harry Maguire had a goal questionably disallowed for an apparent push on Erik Pieters.

It looked as if the United captain had simply jumped early and won the ball fairly, but the on-field referee disagreed and those at Stockley Park failed to properly review the decision to overturn a 'clear and obvious error'.

Maguire's disallowed goal

The Red Devils responded well in the second half, though, taking control of proceedings and putting Burnley's defence to the sword.

They were duly rewarded for their dominance on 71 minutes when Pogba volleyed home from an excellent cross by Marcus Rashford.

The Frenchman's effort took a deflection before flying past Nick Pope, but it was still a sweet strike from a man who's really come into his own in recent weeks.

Pogba's goal

Outstanding technique from Pogba, it must be said.

It was a deserved victory for United and Solskjaer's side will now go into Sunday's mouthwatering clash against Liverpool full of confidence.

For the first time in quite a while, the Red Devils look both solid at the back and fluid in attack, which means there's no reason why they cannot be the team to lift the Premier League trophy in May.

Who'd have predicted that at the start of the season, eh?

