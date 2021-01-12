Manchester United are top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win over Burnley.

The Clarets equipped themselves well in the early stages, but had the officials to thank for keeping the scores level at half-time.

Harry Maguire's header was ruled out as he leapt up for the header with Erik Pieters, an innocuous challenge but one which saw the goal chalked off by Kevin Friend. VAR failed to intervene.

There had already been a lengthy VAR review for a possible red card against Robbie Brady for denying Edinson Cavani a goalscoring opportunity as the last man.

The Irishman was ultimately spared because of an earlier incident involving Luke Shaw.

Replays highlighted Shaw tackling Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson in the build-up to Cavani's breakaway and the United left-back was given a yellow card - though not a red, as he did get the ball.

Brady's yellow card was then rescinded.

According to the M.E.N, per the Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be heard shouting "load of f****** nonsense" after the decision.

Moments later, Shaw looked to have set up Maguire's goal, only for it to be chalked off.

With VAR threatening to take centre-stage, it ultimately fell to Paul Pogba to score the winning goal from near the edge of the box, courtesy of a big deflection.

Solskjaer might not have been happy with the early VAR decisions, but he'll have been delighted with his side's unexpected return to the Premier League's summit.

Next up, they face the small matter of a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

