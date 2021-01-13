Manchester United are three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils secured top spot on Tuesday evening thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Paul Pogba scored the only goal of the game on the 71-minute mark and the Frenchman's strike was the least Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side deserved.

United created the far better chances on the night and were rock solid defensively throughout the match.

Their brilliance at the back of late has coincided with Eric Bailly's return to full fitness.

United's Ivorian cult hero has proven in recent weeks that he's the perfect centre-back partner for Harry Maguire.

Against Burnley, the former Villarreal man was one of the best players on the park yet again, demonstrating his defensive intelligence and regularly putting his body on the line to help the team.

So it's no wonder his individual highlights from the game - which you can watch below - are pretty darn impressive.

Bailly vs Burnley

The guy is quickly becoming one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

"Eric Bailly’s fitness will decide what United achieve over the next 4/5 months," one United fan wrote on Twitter.

"I love the Bailly and Maguire partnership so much. They compliment each other so well, definitely the way forward," another supporter posted on the social media platform.

"Eric Bailly staying fit decides our season," a third Red Devils fan added.

To say the 26-year-old's performances of late have impressed United supporters would be a serious understatement.

Are they going over the top, though? Absolutely not, because Solskjaer's side have looked a completely different animal with Bailly and Maguire marshalling the backline together.

The club's attack-minded players have been delivering for years, but now that they're finally thriving as a defensive unit, United have what it takes to be Premier League champions once again.

