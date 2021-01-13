Manchester United moved to the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night thanks to Paul Pogba’s winning goal against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Frenchman sealed all three points for the visitors with a volley from the edge of the box in the 71st minute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side now find themselves top of the table, three points clear of fierce rivals Liverpool, who they face at Anfield on Sunday.

While most of United’s stars played well at Turf Moor, Pogba was undoubtedly the standout performer.

The World Cup winner, who reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, ran the show over the course of the 90 minutes.

Pogba had more touches, completed more passes, won more aerial duels, produced more clearances and created more chances than any other player on the pitch.

His excellent winning goal was the cherry on top of a superb Man of the Match display.

"I've always said Paul is a big player for us," Solskjaer told reporters, per ESPN, after the match.

"He is a good character in the dressing room, he is always the one the lads look to and he's a world champion of course, and I think he's at his best at the moment."

Meanwhile, a two-minute video of Pogba’s individual highlights has been posted online and it shows what an exceptional footballer the midfielder is when he’s on top of his game…

Here’s some of the reaction to Pogba’s performance from fans on Twitter…

When he’s playing this well, it’s hard not to feel that United must keep him at all costs.

It’s true that Pogba has blown hot and cold far too often over the past four-and-a-half years, but there’s absolutely no doubt that he’s a player with world-class ability.

And if he could replicate this level of performance week-in, week-out, then Man Utd would have a truly great player in their ranks.

