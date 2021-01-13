Manchester United are top of the Premier League after beating Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor, but they had to do it the hard way courtesy of some good old-fashioned VAR controversy.

In the first incident, Robbie Brady was being reviewed over a possible red card for hauling down Edinson Cavani as the last man.

The Irishman was let off, however, when replays showed Luke Shaw making a challenge on Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson in the build-up.

The left-back was almost sent off himself, but escaped with a booking - though replays showed he'd got the ball.

VAR was to get even more problematic. Harry Maguire's opening goal was ruled out for the crime of leaping up for a header against Erik Pieters, but Stockley Park failed to intervene.

Unperturbed, United went on to grab all three points thanks to Paul Pogba, whose volley took a deflection on the way in but capped a fine performance from the Frenchman.

Maguire then almost conceded a penalty which would have been very harsh for a handball in the box.

There were so many controversial incidents that it seemed too much to ask for anyone to call them all correctly at first glance - especially Kevin Friend.

However, Gary Neville had a shocker on commentary, by his own admission.

Here were his takes on some of the key moments, with footage of the incidents in question:

MAGUIRE DISALLOWED GOAL

"He gets up early Harry Maguire at the back post. Maybe it's just the left hand on [Pieters'] head. Maybe just that left elbow in the back, using it as you ordinarily would do to leverage."

LUKE SHAW TACKLE

"I think it's a foul definitely by Luke Shaw because he misses the ball and then follows through...I think he could be in trouble Luke Shaw looking at it again, because he actually puts his left leg out towards, but we'll see.

Shaw clearly didn't miss the ball, even if he also made contact with his man.

MAGUIRE HANDBALL

"He could be in trouble here." He wasn't - it would have been a ridiculous penalty and VAR didn't award it.

Neville was trending on Twitter and it must have caught his eye - because he even posted an apology after the game.

"Apologies for the commentary tonight!" Neville wrote. "Stockley Park all over the place, producer in my ear saying Salford have scored in the 92min and United gone top of the league! Delirious! I will be better Sunday."

Fair play to him - it's difficult to keep up with these VAR decisions at the best of times. And especially as he did his best to remain neutral with United back at the top and facing Liverpool on Sunday!

Plenty of fans had already called him out for getting a number of the big calls wrong, though.

