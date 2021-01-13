Erling Braut Haaland set a new Bundesliga record last Saturday.

The Norwegian prodigy struck twice in Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 win away at RB Leipzig, his 25th goal in 25 appearances.

That's the most goals ever scored by a player in their first 25 Bundesliga games, Haaland breaking Uwe Seeler's record of 23, which was set during the division's inaugural season in 1963/64.

It's yet another astonishing feat by a man who is is currently averaging a goal in the German top-flight every 75 minutes.

No player to have scored 10 or more goals in the history of the league boasts a better ratio than that, not even Robert Lewandowski or Gerd Muller.

Haaland really is a special talent and his brace against Leipzig also saw him set another ridiculous record.

He's now the fastest player to score 25 goals in one league during the 21st century, the Norwegian eclipsing the previous record set by both Kevin Phillips and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Below, we've provided the 30 fastest players to a quarter-century of strikes since the year 2000, with the data sourced from Transfermarkt.

Let's take a look at how many matches it took each of them, as well as the season they scored number 25...

30. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 2017/18) - 40 matches

=27. Julio Baptista (Sevilla, 2004/05) - 39 matches

=27. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Man Utd, 2002/03) - 39 matches

=27. Carlos Tevez (Juventus, 2014/15) - 39 matches

=21. Pauleta (Bordeaux, 2001/02) - 38 matches

=21. Diego Forlan (Villarreal, 2004/05) - 28 matches

=21. Dario Cvitanich (Nice, 2013/14) - 38 matches

=21. Sergio Aguero (Man City, 2012/13) - 38 matches

=21. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, 2019/20) - 38 matches

=21. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan, 2019/20) - 38 matches

=17. Grafie (Wolfsburg, 2008/09) - 37 matches

=17. Radamel Falcao (AS Monaco, 2016/17) - 37 matches

=17. Luis Suarez (Barcelona, 2015/16) - 37 matches

=17. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, 2018/19) - 37 matches

=12. Roy Makaay (Bayern Munich, 2004/05) - 36 matches

=12. Marek Mintal (Nuremberg, 2005/06) - 36 matches

=12. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Real Madrid, 2006/07) - 36 matches

=12. Mario Balotelli (Nice, 2017/18) - 36 matches

=12. Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid, 2012/13) - 36 matches

=9. Fernando Torres (Liverpool, 2008/09) - 34 matches

=9. Catanha (Celta Vigo, 2000/01) - 34 matches

=9. Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich, 2010/11) - 34 matches

=6. Luca Toni (Bayern Munich, 2008/09) - 33 matches

=6. Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan, 2000/01) - 33 matches

=6. Diego Milito (Inter Milan, 2009/10) - 33 matches

=4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2009/10) - 27 matches

=4. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, 2018/19) - 27 matches

=2. Kevin Phillips (Sunderland, 1999/2000) - 26 matches

=2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain, 2012/13) - 26 matches

1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, 2020/21) - 25 matches

Haaland's record is not going to be broken anytime soon!

The scary thing for defenders across the world is that the 20-year-old superstar is only going to get better in the years to come.

A deadly concoction of speed, power, skill and intelligence, Haaland has all the attributes to be the greatest out-and-out striker the beautiful game has ever seen.

