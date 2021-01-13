Arsenal's major weakness in recent years has been their midfield.

The Gunners have lacked a player with steel in the middle of the park for some time.

They moved to rectify that last summer, signing Thomas Partey for £45m from Atletico Madrid.

However, despite the Ghanaian's addition, it's still an area that can be improved.

And, if reports are to be believed, Mikel Arteta has recognised the need to do so.

According to football.london, Arsenal retain an interest in Brighton's Yves Bissouma.

The Malian football has impressed for The Seagulls since signing in 2018.

Arsenal have already made contact with his agent, Michael N’Cho, over a potential move.

Mikel Arteta's side aren't the only team interested in him, though.

Liverpool are also said to be tracking the 24-year-old.

However, it appears that Bissouma would much rather to join the Gunners than Liverpool.

Football.london claim that a close friend of Bissouma's told them that he 'loves the Premier League' and would choose Arsenal over any other Premier League club.

They report that a summer move is more realistic as Arsenal have set their sights on a creative midfield arrival in January.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Bissouma has shone for Brighton in the past few years.

He's proven that he's capable of making the step up to one of England's biggest teams.

He would be an ideal signing for the Gunners, who have needed a defensive midfielder for years.

Arsenal may have to wait until the summer to get him but he would be worth the wait.

Just imagine the partnership he would form with Partey in the middle of the park.

The duo would be formidable together.

