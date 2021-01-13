Manchester United climbed to the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night after defeating Burnley 1-0 away at Turf Moor.

The Red Devils are in pole position in January for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

And if they defeat second-placed Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, United will suddenly feel like genuine title contenders.

"What a brilliant position to be in," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters, per ESPN, after the match. "We know it's going to be hard [vs Liverpool] but we're ready and hungry which is good and we couldn't have asked for a better time to go there.

"We go there knowing we're playing the best team by a mile in the country in the last year and a half. We're looking forward to it and it's a great test of where we're at against a good team.

"Of course we know we're going to the champions, they've had an unbelievable three-and-a-half seasons so we know that's going to be a difficult game for us but we're ready for it."

Judging by the reaction on social media, many United fans are already starting to believe that their team could lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in eight years later this season.

A few of the club’s former players were also quick to celebrating moving into top spot.

Dimitar Berbatov went viral for a video that he posted on his Instagram story after Man Utd leapfrogged Liverpool into first place.

The Bulgarian sings the chant: “We'll do what we want, We'll do what we waaant, We're Man United, We'll do what we want!”

Watch it here…

United fans certainly enjoyed Berbatov's video...

Gary Neville, meanwhile, left Turf Moor while humming his famous chant: “Gary Neville is a red, he hates Scousers.”

Watch that video here…

Very cheeky, Gary!

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand posted the following tweet…

These three know what it takes to win major titles at Man Utd; so if they’re starting to believe, there’s no reason why fans shouldn’t either.

