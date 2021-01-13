Manny Pacquiao hasn't been seen inside a ring since his fight with Keith Thurman in 2019.

Having stepped into politics in his native Philippines, rumours have been rife concerning imminent returns, but, he is yet to venture back into the boxing world.

However, that could all change in 2021 with Pacquiao sensationally confirming that talks are ongoing with UFC superstar, Conor McGregor.

It would be the second time that McGregor has dabbled in the world of boxing, after his massive cross-over bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Speaking to Business Mirror, the 42-year-old Pacquiao outlined that discussions with the McGregor camp are ongoing, while also touting Errol Spence as a potential option.

"He is too slow (Spence). Spence is slower than Thurman.

They [Spence/McGregor] are my options, but right now I want to experience fighting an MMA [fighter]

The fact that McGregor and Pacquiao share a manager should mean that, if they really do mean business, a contract should be relatively easy to hash out.

In fact, the aforementioned manager, Audie Attar, is confident the two will even come to blows in 2021.

"I definitely believe it's inevitable for 2021," Attar said, speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport.

"Both fighters want it, that's the key. You can't make something happen or orchestrate it or choreograph it - which is the buzzword of this interview - you can't fake that.

"If one side wants it and the other doesn't, it's not going to happen.

But when both fighters want that fight to happen, why wouldn't it happen?

"If the fans want to see it - that almost guarantees that it's going to happen, right? As there's enough interest to develop something there."

For now, McGregor will have be solely focused on his massive UFC clash with Dustin Poirier on January 23.

The eyes of the world will turn to Abu Dhabi's Fight Island for the clash with McGregor promising a 'masterpiece' of MMA.

What he chooses to do after that fight is anyone's guess - but we could be on course for a once in a lifetime Pac vs Mac mega-bout sometime this year.

Make it happen.

