WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin to record an episode of The Broken Skull Sessions for the WWE Network.

The pair covered a lot of ground during their main interview, but the rapid-fire questions round which has been separately uploaded to YouTube also contains some interesting thoughts from the Scottish Warrior.

McIntyre, who earlier this week confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, was asked by Austin to name the WWE Superstar who he felt was most underrated.

"I mean, the standard answer for this is Cesaro?" McIntyre replies instantly, indicating that he is far from the only member of the WWE roster to feel this way.

Austin himself does not reply, but laughs and nods in agreement as soon as McIntyre gives his response.

McIntyre clearly appreciates the skills of his fellow European Superstar, who has never truly received a proper singles push in WWE.

Since debuting on an episode of SmackDown in April 2012, much of the Swiss Superstar's run has been spent as part of a tag team. Cesaro has partnered with the likes of Jack Swagger, Tyson Kidd, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Having held tag team gold in WWE on no less than seven occasions, Cesaro has had great success in this role, but many - including McIntyre - feel that he is capable of much more.

The 40-year-old was voted 'Most Underrated' in the annual Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards for four years in a row between 2013 and 2016 after consistently putting on some of the best matches in all of WWE.

However, Cesaro has always found singles glory hard to come by in the company. He did enjoy a 239-day spell as United States Champion early in his WWE career, but has yet to hold another solo title since.

A planned association with Paul Heyman saw him win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30. That angle, though, was soon dropped when Heyman was required to link back-up with Brock Lesnar. Cesaro, once again, was not seen to be a priority.

A man who clearly has his backstage supporters in WWE, Cesaro has still never managed to convince the creative team to fully get behind him. His most recent tag team partnership with Nakamura appears to have run its course (with Nakamura being the one seemingly now getting a babyface push on SmackDown). This leaves Cesaro without any great direction.

Drew McIntyre is currently low on credible contenders to his championship on RAW - as proven by the fact that WWE has brought Goldberg back to face him at the Royal Rumble.

McIntyre and Cesaro have never had a one-on-one match in WWE. With plenty of time to fill between now and WrestleMania, now would be an ideal opportunity for Cesaro to show his skills in the WWE main event picture.

