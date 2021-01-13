"A chance": West Ham could snap up 48-goal man in January window

West Ham United are looking for a striker.

The Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this summer and, as such, have been left with just Michail Antonio as their senior option up front.

With the Frenchman leaving, there is clearly a gap behind Antonio, and there have been plenty of links with a number of forwards in recent weeks.

One such player has been Arkadiusz Milik, who has already been the subject of a bid from the Irons, according to a report earlier this week.

The claim was made that a €7m (£6.2m) bid was rejected by the Italian club but it seems that the Hammers remain in the hunt to land the striker.

The bid was first reported by Italian journalist Ciro Venerato and he now claims that there are other suitors for the Poland international.

French club Marseille are said to be leading the race but Venerato claims that West Ham also remain a potential landing spot for the 26-year-old.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, via Sport Witness, he said: “Milik can go to Olympique Marseille: the French side are a club where the Pole can land.

“Napoli continue to ask for more than 9 million and there’s also a problem with the percentage of resale. There’s also a chance he’ll go to West Ham: a chance offered by the agent.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This seems to come down to whether the Hammers want to up their offer or not.

The report earlier this week claimed Napoli were holding out for around £15m, meaning the Irons would need to more than double their bid to secure his signature.

He is an intriguing option and has scored 48 goals in 122 appearances for the club, though he has yet to play this season after being left out of their squad.

That may be a caveat on any pursuit, given that he is not exactly match fit, but the Irons now know that they have a fight on their hands to get Milik in.

