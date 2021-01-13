Leeds given golden chance to land Liverpool prospect in January window

Leeds United are looking to get back to winning ways.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are on a losing run and have been defeated in both the Premier League and the FA Cup in recent weeks.

A 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was followed by a stunning 3-0 loss to League Two side Crawley Town and has led to a dispiriting atmosphere around the club.

This weekend, they face Brighton & Hove Albion, and will be keen to get their season back on track.

The January transfer window remains open, too, and there is every chance that the club could try to strengthen Bielsa’s squad if they see an opportunity.

And Football Insider reports that they could swoop for Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci.

Leeds have long held an interest in the 20-year-old and held talks over a deal in the summer, per the report, but were unable to agree terms.

Larouci has since failed to sign a new contract at Anfield, and that has opened the door to a move to Elland Road, given that his contract expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool are said to be keen to receive a knock-down fee for the player than lose him for free, with Brentford and Norwich City also keeping tabs on the left-back.

Larouci is a versatile presence who can play on the left flank as well as at left-back and has made two senior appearances for the Reds, both of which came in last season’s FA Cup.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a great deal for Leeds to do.

Larouci is clearly talented, and has been capped at U19 level by France.

But he hasn’t found a way into the plans of boss Jurgen Klopp and perhaps that is understandable, given the presence of Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in the squad.

A move to Leeds would surely offer him the potential of regular first-team football, and would also be a relatively cheap deal for the Whites to do.

Larouci is valued at just £1.6m by Transfermarkt – a deal at that sort of fee would be a bargain.

