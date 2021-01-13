Derby County latest news: Exciting times predicted by journalist amid takeover reports

Finally, things look to be on the up for Derby County.

After a miserable season thus far, the Derby Telegraph recently suggested the club's proposed takeover was finally set to go through and that Wayne Rooney would be named their full-time manager.

With transfer activity reportedly likely once that happens, comments from Dean Jones on the Touchline Talk Podcast should only add to the excitement.

Discussing what could happen next for the Rams, Jones revealed this week could be the start of a new project.

"Everything suggests that this week is going to be a big turning point for this football club," he said from 23:36 onwards.

"Wayne Rooney, obviously, is going to be looking for experience.

"He'll be looking at players he already knows from Manchester United or wherever else he's been.

"He'll also just be looking for Premier League standard players that aren't getting a look in."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, there's no guarantee backing Rooney with money will be an instant success but the early signs are indeed promising.

Since taking full control nine games ago, the former England captain has largely stopped the rot and was said to have had the backing of the players, so adding further quality onto that could make for a much more promising picture heading into the second part of the season.

Indeed, the likes of Phil Jones have already been linked in what could represent a major coup given his stature. Should players of that ilk follow, there's every chance the Rams could soon boast a significantly stronger team than the one Rooney initially took charge of.

