Mauricio Pochettino picked up his first win as Paris Saint-Germain manager last Saturday.

The Ligue 1 champions beat Brest 3-0 at the Parc des Princes thanks to goals from Moise Kean, Marco Icardi and Pablo Sarabia.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe surprisingly failed to get on the scoresheet during the game, but the Frenchman still delivered one of the best moments of 2021 so far when he met a fan.

While watching Mbappe take part in a training drill before the match, a young fan called out his name from the touchline.

The 22-year-old striker ran over to the supporter and exchanged a few words with him, before returning to train with his teammates.

As we as football fans can all understand, the young fan was a tad emotional after meeting his idol, wiping away tears of joy.

After the victory over Brest, Mbappe bumped into the youngster again and handed him his jersey from the game.

The Frenchman then sat down with the lucky fan and asked him what position he plays, before adding him on Instagram.

A wholesome moment if ever there was one and you can watch footage of Mbappe's heartwarming gestures below.

Young fan meets Mbappe

Well played, Kylian. The PSG man just gets it and that young lad will never, ever forget the day he met the World Cup winner.

Proof - if it was needed - that football really is the beautiful game and there aren't many things better than watching one of the biggest sporting stars in the world treat a fan in such a manner.

Of course, Mbappe knows a thing or two about meeting a sporting hero, as he did just that when he visited Real Madrid as a youngster and was welcomed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He [Ronaldo] is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas," the Frenchman told Marca in 2017.

Now it's Mbappe who's making dreams come true!

