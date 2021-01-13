"Got a big future": Pundit drools over bargain Spurs prospect who is thriving

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a thumping FA Cup win at the weekend.

Spurs were drawn against eighth-tier Marine in the third round, in the biggest mismatch of the competition’s long and storied history.

Jose Mourinho picked a relatively strong side to take on the non-league outfit, with the likes of Lucas Moura, Toby Alderweireld, and Joe Hart all starting.

Still, there were a number of young prospects given a chance too, with Harvey White playing the 90 minutes in midfield and Alfie Devine coming off the bench to become the club’s youngest ever player.

The introduction of the 16-year-old led to him scoring his first goal for the club, a smart finish after some clever work in the box.

That sealed a comfortable 5-0 win and Gabriel Agbonlahor, the former Aston Villa striker, has hailed Spurs’ signing of the teenager, with the club paying just £300,000 to take him away from Wigan Athletic.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Look how young he is. It’s always great to see, like Louie Barry at Aston Villa, young players getting a chance and scoring goals on their debuts.

“It just shows they’ve got a big future and if the clubs can help develop them, help coach them to become even better players, they’re going to become stronger with age.

“So yes, it’s a great bit of business.

“Hopefully he’s the next one that can come through that Spurs academy and shine.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Devine seems to be a star in waiting.

The young midfielder was mightily impressive at the weekend, consistently showing for the ball and eventually capping his performance with a great goal.

Mourinho has revealed that he has sent the teenager back to the U18s to bring him back down to earth, and that is a smart strategy.

He is very clearly a talented young player, with The Athletic reporting that Wigan were “heartbroken” to lose him.

If they continue to manage his minutes and give him the chance to shine whenever the opportunity arises, he could flourish in north London.

