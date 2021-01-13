All roads seem to be leading toward a British super fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

While we are yet to have official confirmation of a deal between the two parties, the murmurings coming out of both camps are nothing but positive.

With reports of a two fight deal circulating, 2021 could be an absolutely massive year for heavyweight boxing.

Now, Tyson Fury's promoter Bob Arum has thrown further fuel on the fire by claiming that a contract agreement is imminent.

“I don’t want to make a deadline, but I just can report that everything so far has been going splendidly and we hope to have a signed document within the next couple of weeks," Arum told Sky Sports.

“That might not provide for a site, because we can have a document that the fighters would have signed and then have a mutual agreement clause of the site.

“We’re all on the same page, as far as I can see.

“I’m 95 per cent confident the fight happens, and I’m 100 per cent confident that my guy wins, and wins by knockout.”

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has been talking up the fight for weeks, and again recently reiterated that talks are going swimmingly.

“I don’t want to say too much, other than we’re going well," he began.

“We’re now papering the fight, in terms of the contracts, a period of the fight, and looking out now in the next stages to go to the different various sites that have made offers and discuss the fight and the date with them.

Hearn also discussed a possible venue for the titanic clash, with the UK becoming an unviable option due to recent Coronavirus related lockdowns.

All I want to tell you really is we’re on track and I don’t see anything derailing it

“We’re talking to Saudi Arabia, we’re talking to Qatar, we’re talking to Dubai, we’re talking to Singapore, we’re talking to China, we’re talking to America.”

It really would be a shame to see the biggest event in British boxing hosted on foreign shores but it seems they have no choice.

After years of back and forth between the pair, a fight abroad is better than no fight at all.

