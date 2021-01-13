Tottenham eyeing four-goal teen available for bargain price

Tottenham Hotspur have a recent history of raiding lower-league clubs for promising young talent.

In recent seasons, the club have snapped up the likes of Joe Rodon, Ryan Sessegnon, and Jack Clarke from Swansea City, Fulham, and Leeds United.

Both Fulham and Leeds were in the Championship when the players were signed, while Alfie Devine was also spirited away from Wigan Athletic, as the Premier League club took advantage of their financial woes.

And now it seems they are ready to return to the club and try to sign another young player.

The Daily Mirror reports that the club are interested in Wigan striker Kyle Joseph, along with Sheffield United, Rangers, and Celtic.

Joseph is just 19 and has won caps for Scotland’s U19 side, while also making 13 senior appearances for the League One side.

Eleven of those have come in the 2020/21 season and in the league; the teenager has scored four goals in that time.

He scored a hat-trick against Burton Albion in December and is now attracting plenty of interest.

Joseph has yet to sign a new contract at Wigan and, with his deal expiring at the end of the season, he could move for a compensatory fee in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This one doesn’t really make sense.

Joseph is a striker but Spurs suddenly have depth when it comes to young forwards.

Beyond Harry Kane and Carlos Vinicius in the first-team, they have Troy Parrott out on loan at Millwall, and Dane Scarlett tearing it up in the youth teams.

The latter scored no fewer than five goals on Tuesday as Spurs’ kids came from 2-0 down to beat Newport County 6-2.

Signing Joseph would only muddy the waters and push Scarlett and Parrott down the pecking order.

