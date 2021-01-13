Faiq Bolkiah is a name that many Premier League fans will recognise.

The Los Angeles-born midfielder hasn't made a single appearance in the division during his short professional career, but it's not his footballing ability that he's known for.

Bolkiah, the son of the Sultan of Brunei, Prince Jefri, has been branded as the richest footballer on the planet, due to the fact he's one of the heirs to a £200 billion fortune.

Despite his vast wealth, the 22-year-old always wanted to pursue a career in football and he started his journey in 2009 by signing for AFC Newbury.

Shortly after, he was off to join Southampton's academy and Bolkiah spent four years with the south coast club before moving to London.

In 2013, he joined Arsenal's youth setup, but he left the north London outfit after just a year and penned a two-year deal with rivals Chelsea.

As reported by The Athletic, Bolkiah played alongside the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham during his short time with the Blues.

The Brunei international then moved to Leicester in 2016, where knowledge of his family's finances saw him develop into something of a cult hero among football fans.

So what's happened to the guy who ditched a life of guaranteed luxury in pursuit of becoming a footballer?

Well, his career hasn't panned out as he would have hoped. The 22-year-old was released by Leicester last summer after failing to make a senior appearance for the club.

He was snapped up by Portuguese side Maritimo back in September, but once again, that coveted first game at senior level has continued to elude him.

According to his Transfermarkt profile, Bolkiah has been restricted to just one appearance for Maritimo's U23 side so far.

But given he's still only 22, there's still time for the Brunei international to make it at the highest level, especially given his commitment to success within the sport.

“I asked him why he wants to be a footballer when his family are already so rich," Bolkiah's former Leicester teammate Kian Williams revealed.

"He said, ‘All my brothers sit at home doing nothing. I want to actually do something. I don’t want to be like them’.”

Talk about an elite mentality, eh? Good luck for the rest of the 2020/21 season, Faiq.

News Now - Sport News