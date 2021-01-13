Woodward nailed it: Man United turned down chance to sign £52.4m flop

Luka Jovic’s horror spell at Real Madrid is coming to an end.

The Serbia international moved to the Spanish club in the summer of 2019, spending £52.4m to bring him in from Eintracht Frankfurt.

He massively struggled during his time in La Liga, though, and scored just two goals in 32 outings.

And now he is set to return to Frankfurt on loan as he looks to resuscitate his career, per famed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The move will see him return to a club in which he scored 36 goals in 75 outings.

But Romano also reports that Jovic was offered to Manchester United, only for the Premier League leaders to turn him down.

That offer came “months ago”, and United’s decision appears to have been justified by the struggles Jovic has endured and the fact that it is his old club who are finally taking him off the Spanish side’s hands.

Ed Woodward made the right decision.

Okay, now, take a moment, United fans, maybe have a sit down, this is clearly a bit of a shock.

But Jovic is not better than any of the strikers currently on United’s books and would not have improved them to any degree.

Instead, he likely would have struggled yet again as the focal point, just as he has done in Spain.

A return to Frankfurt makes sense for everybody, and ensures that he won’t be flopping at Old Trafford as he did at the Bernabeu.

