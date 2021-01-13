The Adidas Predator might just be the greatest range of boots in the world.

Back in the day, David Beckham was the face of the boot and millions of us pretended to be the Manchester United legend down the park. With the elastic tongue and those little rubber fins that would apparently allow you to curl the ball into the top corner, the boots were simply iconic.

Remember them?

Well, they’re back.

Adidas have launched the Predator Accelerator 'Eternal Class' in monochrome - and they’re absolutely beautiful.

The Accelerator is the most iconic Predator of all time and the original colours were black, white and red. However, their new edition features only “Core Black” with “Grey Six” colours with no red and white in sight.

The elastic tongue remains and so too do those rubber fins.

We’re only a couple of weeks into the new year but we’ll be amazed if this isn’t the best boot of 2021.

They will cost a cool £300, though and can be pre-ordered on Pro-Direct Soccer.

Pro Direct Soccer write: “Show your eternal class with Adidas Predator Accelerator football boots in Core Black/Grey Six, a limited edition remake of the iconic 90s Red.

"Arriving in a stealthy black and grey colour way, this special edition of the Predator Accelerator sees the iconic upper of the ’98 original paired with the modern soleplate of the Mutator+.

"The signature rubber elements the likes of Beckham and Zidane used to such devastating effect sit primed and ready on the forefoot, while the curved three-stripes and traditional foldover tongue complete the classic look. Underfoot, the aggressive traction of the Mutator+ provides game changing grip whatever era you’re playing in."

The likes of David Alaba, Weston McKennie, Maxi Gomez and Aymeric Laporte will all be seen in these beauties.

There’s also a trainer version for you to wear during your local five-a-side when you’re able to once again.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

News Now - Sport News