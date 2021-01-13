"Preferred forward target": West Ham make big decision in striker pursuit

West Ham United’s hunt for a striker continues.

The club have sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax, leaving a hole behind Michail Antonio in David Moyes’ squad.

They will need to bring in a forward in this transfer window if they are to sustain their push for European football this season and it appears efforts to that end are continuing.

The club are casting their net far and wide, with a number of players linked with a potential move to the London Stadium.

Ex West Ham United Employee, the noted club insider, has now had his say on the reports, and it seems Boulaye Dia has emerged as the top target of manager Moyes.

Speaking on his Patreon site, Ex said: “It appears that Boulaye Dia of Reims has emerged as the preferred forward target for the club.

“We are looking to step up our initial enquiries and try to agree a fee. As I’ve reported before there are other targets where talks have happened.”

Dia has been in fine form for the French club this season and has scored 12 goals in 17 Ligue 1 outings, including a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Montpellier.

A versatile presence, the Senegal international can play as both a centre-forward and a right winger.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This makes total sense.

Ligue 1 is currently in the grip of a full-on financial crisis after the league’s broadcasting deal collapsed.

That means that potentially excellent talents could be available for a knock-down price, Dia included.

He is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt and a deal at that sort of price would suit the Hammers down to the ground, having banked £20m from Haller’s sale.

It remains to be seen if it can get done, but this would be a shrewd bit of business by the Irons.

