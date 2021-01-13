West Ham transfer news: Haller deal may not be as bad as feared

Sebastien Haller's fairly miserable time of things at West Ham United came to an abrupt end last week following his £22m move to Ajax.

Indeed, manager David Moyes admitted the club's hand was forced after a bid they did not expect arrived, bringing the curtain down on a club-record signing who scored just eight times in 53 games.

Still, speaking on the most recent episode of Touchline Talk, Dean Jones has revealed it may not all be quite so bad on the Haller front.

Clearly, taking such a huge financial hit on a player the Hammers paid £45m under two years ago is not a particularly good look.

However, Jones hints that there's a possibility the club had not fully paid for the striker just yet and that banking an apparent £22m for him may not be so bad after all.

"It's a massive hit to take," he said to Pete O'Rourke from the 8:14 mark onwards.

"I don't think they've probably paid out that entire fee though, the initial fee that was talked about.

"They haven't paid all that money so it's probably not quite as bad as we think."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

If West Ham can now go out and find a replacement to come in and impress, perhaps the Haller deal won't be remembered so badly.

Indeed, the club's record in the transfer market when buying forwards is concerning but the Moyes regime has certainly unearthed some gems during his time in charge.

The likes of Tomáš Souček, Jarrod Bowen and Vladimír Coufal have all come in under his watch and established themselves in the first-team amid the club's recent improvement.

With that in mind, supporters should be within their rights to look at this transfer window with renewed optimism that the Haller funds will be spent correctly.

