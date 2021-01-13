Wolves transfer news: Fosun make January decision after big summer spend

As is only natural after losing the services of a key player, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with plenty of strikers.

Indeed, the likes of Hulk, Salomon Rondon and Luka Jovic have all been touted as potential options for Wolves in the absence of Raul Jimenez, though any supporters keen on a big signing may be disappointed.

According to the Daily Mirror, those behind the scenes at Molineux have already set out their stall.

They claim that the club's owners have told Nuno Espirito Santo to make do with what he has after a summer transfer window that saw them spend around £70m.

Patrick Cutrone has been recalled from his loan spell with Fiorentina in an effort to bolster the striking ranks and will now compete alongside Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence and Adama Traore for a place in the attack.

Both Olivier Giroud and Divock Origi are mentioned within the report as being potential targets but deals for either look to be off after Fosun made their decision.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

From an owners' perspective, it's easy to see why they'd be unwilling to shell out even more cash, particularly in a notoriously difficult market such as the January window.

Between them, Cutrone (reported £16m) and Silva (reported £35m) cost the club £51m, so they'll surely be needing to see some return on that investment before even considering loosening the purse strings.

Without Jimenez, however, Wolves have lost a target man. Considering Cutrone has rarely ever proved to be able to fill that role throughout his career, Nuno will have to find a system in which either the Italian or club-record addition Silva can flourish.

If he does, Wolves' attacking options could be even stronger than before when Jimenez does eventually return.

