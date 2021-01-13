Leeds United latest news: No sense of panic despite Crawley loss

A miserable day in an otherwise successful season, Leeds United's embarrassing loss to Crawley in the FA Cup had talkSPORT's Adrian Clarke claiming Marcelo Bielsa should offer to resign.

Indeed, while that may be a touch dramatic given all the Argentine has done since moving to Elland Road in 2018, there's no getting away from the fact their trip to West Sussex was a dismal affair.

Thankfully for Leeds supporters, however, Phil Hay has reported a sense of calm.

Indeed, taking to Twitter, The Athletic journalist revealed there was no big blow-up following Sunday's loss and there is now a renewed focus on ensuring their top-flight campaign remains a success.

Within the piece Hay links to, he reveals that although those behind the scenes were disappointed with the manner of their cup exit, there had been no target set for the competition and that Premier League survival is largely all that matters.

Seemingly on course to do that rather comfortably, Leeds will now be looking to move on.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Of course, the idea Bielsa should resign is absolutely ridiculous.

With murals up around the city of the Argentine, one loss - no matter how frustrating - was never likely to cast any doubt over his suitability as manager, especially given the impact they've made since returning to the Premier League.

As Jonathan Wilson pointed out while speaking on the Guardian Football Weekly Podcast last month, Bielsa is not the type of manager to go out and deliver major trophies. Rather, his whole appeal is grounded on the journey he can take a club.

Clearly, the club should expect better than being smashed at home to Crawley but, frankly, he's more than proven he's the right man for Leeds United.

