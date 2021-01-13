West Ham have genuine interest in £50m-rated ace
West Ham are continuing to look for a replacement for Sebastien Haller.
The striker called time on his Hammers career earlier this week as he sealed a £20m move to Dutch giants Ajax.
And that has left a gaping hole in David Moyes’ squad.
The club only have Michail Antonio as a proper out-and-out striker at this point and they clearly need to sign a new centre-forward in this transfer window.
And The Athletic now reports that there is some left-field interest in a versatile forward presence: Ismaila Sarr.
Sarr has been a gossip column staple in recent months and has been linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool.
However, it now appears that the Irons are also in the race.
The report states that Moyes’ side do have a genuine interest in signing Sarr, a player who has scored nine goals in his last two seasons and who primarily operates in a right wing role.
However, Watford are said to value Sarr at £50m and will want to receive a bid of at least £35m before they even negotiate.
While The Athletic reports West Ham are more likely to buy an out-and-out striker, one has to imagine that fee would simply be too steep in the January window.
GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…
No chance.
West Ham have banked just £20m for Haller and sources have told GMS that the payment is being made in installments.
There is next to no chance, then, of the Irons suddenly finding the £50m needed to snaffle Sarr away from Vicarage Road.
He also doesn’t fit the profile of player the club are looking for; they need a proper striker, not a winger who can moonlight as an attacker.
