On Tuesday night, Marcus Rashford produced an assist for Paul Pogba as Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 to go three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

On Wednesday morning, he was on the phone to prime minister Boris Johnson after images went viral of ‘unacceptable’ free school meals being delivered to families.

The Manchester United striker has done some incredible work for many months and successfully campaigned for families to continue receiving free school meals whilst schools are shut.

Following his latest chat with Johnson, Rashford tweeted: "Just had a good conversation with the Prime Minister.

"He has assured me that he is committed to correcting the issue with the food hampers and that a full review of the supply chain is taking place.

"He agrees that images of hampers being shared on Twitter are unacceptable."

Johnson even admitted during PMQs that Rashford was doing a better job at challenging the government than labour leader Sir Keri Starmer.

“I’m grateful, by the way, to Marcus Rashford, who highlighted the issue and is doing quite an effective job in comparison with the right honourable gentleman [Starmer] in holding the government to account."

Whatever team you support, you can’t deny that Rashford is doing a magnificent job off the pitch during these difficult times.

Even Liverpool fans appreciate Rashford’s work. So much so that many of them want to honour the Man United striker with a banner placed on The Kop on Sunday.

Liverpool host United in a top of the table clash at Anfield on Sunday afternoon and some Liverpool fans are discussing the idea of creating a banner for Rashford.

One Liverpool fan suggested to idea, writing: “Have any Liverpool fan groups arranged for a banner to be on the Kop this weekend for Marcus Rashford? Hunger has no colours. Thank you, Marcus.”

Many Liverpool fans wanted a Rashford banner

He was, by no means, the only supporter keen on the idea.

One fan - handmadebanners.co.uk - even designed one.

Some Liverpool fans were less keen on the idea

However, rather unsurprisingly, there were also plenty of Liverpool fans who didn’t particularly agree.

Whether or not Rashford gets a banner, it’s clear that every football fan is appreciative of his amazing work right now.

