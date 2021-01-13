£6.3m-rated ex-PL man makes future decision as Newcastle and Palace hover

Djibril Sidibe spent last season on loan at Everton.

The right-back moved from AS Monaco and went on to make 25 appearances in the Premier League, before returning to the French club this summer.

He has since struggled to become a starter in France, though, and has made just six starts in Ligue 1.

And it seems he was tapped for a potential return to the English top-flight.

Sport Witness carries a report from France Football, pouring cold water on any potential exit rumours in January.

The French magazine claims that both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have tested the water ahead of a potential bid, but Sidibe wants to remain with the principality club.

Sidibe, who is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt, has played in a variety of positions for Monaco this season, appearing at right-back, left-back, centre-back and on the right of midfield.

One can imagine both Roy Hodgson and Steve Bruce seeing that versatility as a potential boost for their respective clubs but it seems they have run into a brick wall when it comes to convincing the 28-year-old to return to England.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Sidibe would have been an interesting signing for both Newcastle and Palace.

He is a genuinely versatile presence and could fill a number of holes in the squad, were injuries to hit.

He was impressive for Everton last season, averaging 3.3 tackles per game in the league, 1.6 interceptions, 1.3 clearances, and 0.8 key passes, per WhoScored.

One can see why both mid-table clubs were keen.

Sidibe, though, clearly knows what he wants, but it would not be a surprise to see either Newcastle or Palace return with another offer in the summer.

