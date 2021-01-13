Rangers transfer news: Journalist reveals club are keen on another Wigan player

Rangers couldn't be in a better position at the moment.

Way out in front atop the Scottish Premiership with their bitter rivals seemingly in crisis, Steven Gerrard's side look set to win the title and duly qualify for the early stages of next season's Champions League.

So, with the present situation looking healthy, comments from The Sun's Alan Nixon in regards to a potential signing for the future hint at a promising long-term one too.

Speaking on Twitter, the journalist revealed that Rangers could be amongst the club's considering offering Wigan midfielder Sean McGurk a pre-contract.

The 17-year-old is reportedly being tracked by Leeds United who are thought to have made a bid which was snubbed by the Latics.

Out of contract in the summer, Rangers and Celtic could both agree a deal with him before Leeds do, with the Gers also linked with teammate Kyle Joseph.

Following up his initial reporting of the story, Nixon claimed Rangers knew of the midfielder from his younger days in development football too, so there would appear to be a long-standing interest.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Celtic found huge success in tempting talent up to Scotland from the lower divisions of English football in Moussa Dembele. Indeed, the Frenchman was sold on for a huge profit after impressing in the SPFL, so the up-shots to a deal like this are obvious.

In terms of playing style, Wigan coaches have praised McGurk for being 'effective' and noted 'he sets things up, he scores goals' and 'will always do that because of his ability'.

Thought to be a Liverpool fan, perhaps the idea of working under Gerrard can help Rangers win the race for a youngster making an impression on a few clubs.

News Now - Sport News