Wolves willing to pay whatever it takes for eight-goal Ligue 1 star

Wolves are in need of a striker.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently without Raul Jimenez, who sustained a horrific head injury against Arsenal earlier this season, fracturing his skull.

It remains to be seen when he will potentially return but it seems the club are making plans to bring in a new forward in the January transfer window.

Indeed, Fabio Silva is just 18 and the recalling of Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina is unlikely to solve the issue.

Sport Witness carries a report from Algerian outlet Le Buteur, who claim that they have identified Montpellier striker Andy Delort as a potential acquisition.

The Premier League side are said to have made a proposal to the French side, and are willing to pay whatever it takes to bring him to Molineux.

Newcastle United are also interested, though, with Steve Bruce keen on the player.

Delort has scored eight goals and laid on six assists in 17 Ligue 1 games this season and is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be just the job for Wolves.

They need someone to come in and ease the burden on Silva, who has been playing regularly since Jimenez’s injury.

Delort offers the ability to both hit the back of the net and create chances, which is exactly what Santo’s side need.

An experienced campaigner, he has made 86 appearances for Montpellier and has scored 34 goals in total, while also winning 10 caps for Algeria.

They should make it a priority to beat Newcastle to the punch here.

