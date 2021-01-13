Phil Foden scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City edged past Brighton on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old picked up the ball from Kevin de Bruyne, took a brilliant touch before finishing superbly into the bottom corner with his right foot.

In truth, it wasn’t the greatest of displays from City who also saw Raheem Sterling miss a late penalty. But it was a victory that lifted Pep Guardiola’s side up to third - for the time being at least.

At the centre of it was Foden.

His strike saw him become City’s top goalscorer in all competitions this season with eight.

But he was a joy to watch throughout the 90 minutes. - especially during one special moment in the second half.

Under pressure from Adam Webster and Davy Pröpper, Foden looked as though he was about to lose possession.

That was until he produced an incredible double roulette to get away from both opponents before he was fouled by Webster.

Take a bow.

After Foden made way for Sterling late in the game, Match of the Day host Gary Lineker dedicated a tweet to Foden’s talents.

“The brilliant @PhilFoden delivers again. Despite not always playing he’s @ManCity’s top scorer in all competitions this season. Prodigious talent.”

He certainly is a prodigious talent.

While Foden isn’t playing week-in week-out at City, it’s fair to say his manager rates him extremely highly.

"He is one of the more incredible players I have seen at that age,” Guardiola said recently.

"In the Barcelona academy I trained players of that age who were incredible and they made long careers. They had the mentality Phil has and this is the most important thing.

"He has everything to play with us, we are in love with this guy. He has everything to become something unique and special.

"The weird [thing] would be being 18, 19 years old and not having something to improve. I want the best for him. I work with him and if he has the desire to improve he will get it, for sure."

