Earlier this season, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille were involved in a rather unsavoury 90 minutes.

On September 13, the two sides met in the league with five red cards being shown.

The last of those five was shown to Neymar, who then clearly accused Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez of racism.

When walking off the pitch, the Brazilian informed the fourth official that he heard Gonzalez made a racist remark towards him before taking to Twitter to double down on that claim.

Reports then emerged that Neymar had directed alleged homophobic abuse to Gonzalez during the same incident. Neymar was also accused of making a racist comment towards Marseille’s Hiroki Sakai.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) investigation declared there wasn’t enough evidence to punish either player.

So, when the two sides met in the French Super Cup - the first meeting towards the two sides since that controversial meeting - it was always going to be tasty.

Neymar was on the bench for 65 minutes but, when he came on, he renewed his rivalry with Alvaro.

In the 25 minutes Neymar was on the pitch, Alvaro fouled his four times included one cynical challenge in which he got booked.

Alvaro also gave away a penalty in which Neymar converted to make it 2-0 with just five minutes remaining. During his celebrations, Neymar seemingly mocked Alvaro.

Marseille did grab a late consolation but PSG and Mauricio Pochettino claimed the trophy.

It was fantastic seeing Neymar back on the pitch and back to his brilliant self.

