Being a Premier League manager is probably one of the toughest jobs in the world.

How do they sleep at night knowing there are hundreds of thousands if not millions of fans praying you do your job to your full potential.

Which players do you pick for the upcoming match? What do you say in the media?

You know that if you underperform for just a couple of weeks, you could be sacked immediately.

There's no job quite like it.

It can’t be good for you.

The before and after images of managers in stressful jobs is often stark.

You think of a typical manager having little or grey hair, big dark bags under their eyes and wrinkles all over their face.

It’s hard to imagine they ever looked any different.

But now you can picture them all as 14-year-olds courtesy of a viral Twitter thread.

Posted by @Afc_Zaid - although he’s given credit to @utdmadden_ and @alleplgoals on Instagram, a thread shows every Premier League manager as a 14-year-old.

And it’s quite brilliant.

Take a look:

Mikel Arteta

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jose Mourinho

Jurgen Klopp

Carlo Ancelotti

Steve Bruce

Roy Hodgson

David Moyes

Nuno Espirito Santo

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Graham Potter

Sam Allardyce

Brendan Rodgers

Chris Wilder

Scott Parker

Sean Dyche

Marcelo Bielsa

Frank Lampard

Dean Smith

Pep Guardiola

We’re not quite sure what’s happened to Nuno Espirito Sancho’s chin but the rest are absolutely brilliant.

They do all look like future students at Eton and all have a fantastic head of hair. Little do they know the stress they be under in 30 or 40 years’ time...

We’re only a few weeks in but we have an early contender for Twitter thread of the year.

Fantastic.

News Now - Sport News