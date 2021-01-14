Premier League: Viral thread shows what every manager would look like if they were 14

p1erv1eg6d12lpiomsam12i9jdo1u.jpg

Being a Premier League manager is probably one of the toughest jobs in the world.

How do they sleep at night knowing there are hundreds of thousands if not millions of fans praying you do your job to your full potential.

Which players do you pick for the upcoming match? What do you say in the media?

You know that if you underperform for just a couple of weeks, you could be sacked immediately.

There's no job quite like it.

It can’t be good for you.

The before and after images of managers in stressful jobs is often stark.

p1erv17kbn1q87mfkgol1ebv1sjs1q.jpg

You think of a typical manager having little or grey hair, big dark bags under their eyes and wrinkles all over their face.

It’s hard to imagine they ever looked any different.

But now you can picture them all as 14-year-olds courtesy of a viral Twitter thread.

Posted by @Afc_Zaid - although he’s given credit to @utdmadden_ and @alleplgoals on Instagram, a thread shows every Premier League manager as a 14-year-old.

p1erv0faa91g7eqfnn421kmj1ikah.jpg

And it’s quite brilliant.

Take a look:

Mikel Arteta

p1erv0eigms2doet1fou1bdp14t6f.jpg

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

p1erv0gqup1naujfb13ssk5tfukj.jpg

Jose Mourinho

p1erv0hj1o1umtqo81jer1j9u18kal.jpg

Jurgen Klopp

p1erv0ibog5661rvv15jf1f2d1jgvn.jpg

Carlo Ancelotti

p1erv0j3n4ibas2g1sps1n961nttp.jpg

Steve Bruce

p1erv0jqtg18qn1v2avvh1p6b1459r.jpg

Roy Hodgson

p1erv0kl9v14bi1g3t1jjk1ceq1juvt.jpg

David Moyes

p1erv0mf49rnl8eq1ls41u7f1u5v.jpg

Nuno Espirito Santo

p1erv0nd4v1r183i1cfnev1slg11.jpg

Ralph Hasenhuttl

p1erv0okubfovet411jt7ubfr213.jpg

Graham Potter

p1erv0qjkepu51q5nsnmhpqvo15.jpg

Sam Allardyce

p1erv0rhno4som8i16h88d5gho18.jpg

Brendan Rodgers

p1erv0skqb1i0c1o4815qp394tvt1a.jpg

Chris Wilder

p1erv0ta55rtsa3ntotnln1qk51c.jpg

Scott Parker

p1erv10eltros1q747da1jhh14aq1e.jpg

Sean Dyche

p1erv115so1neca1h17su4k1gb01g.jpg

Marcelo Bielsa

p1erv11tgbnetihb1barg6t1iom1i.jpg

Frank Lampard

p1erv12rou11an1k0am9mffn51b1k.jpg

Dean Smith

p1erv13qgl1g5u7mv1k81jep1u6v1m.jpg

Pep Guardiola

p1erv163oqrn219deer7jt71nk51o.jpg

We’re not quite sure what’s happened to Nuno Espirito Sancho’s chin but the rest are absolutely brilliant.

They do all look like future students at Eton and all have a fantastic head of hair. Little do they know the stress they be under in 30 or 40 years’ time...

We’re only a few weeks in but we have an early contender for Twitter thread of the year.

Fantastic.

News Now - Sport News