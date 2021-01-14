What have you done to keep yourself occupied during lockdown?

Learned a new language? Completed Netflix? Turned into a proper gamer?

Well, we know one person who has certainly done the latter.

Reddit user Gatsbuu has gone viral after he posted an image of his quite incredible gaming set-up.

The 19-year-old has spent around $6,500 on a 5120x1440 aspect ratio, $1500 Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor in which he can see the entire pitch during a game of FIFA.

"I liked the idea of having an ultrawide monitor for a number of reasons," Gatsbuu told SPORTbible.

"Primarily, I wanted it for productivity purposes. I'm a Computer Science student and having the extra screen real estate is really useful for coding and multitasking.

"I also love gaming and though it would be really fun to play certain games like FIFA and Call Of Duty in ultrawide.

"FIFA is especially fun on this monitor because the aspect ratio allows me to see almost the entire pitch while playing.

"This has proved really useful for playing long through balls that my opponent can't anticipate and has also been very useful for defence as I'm always aware of my defenders' positioning.

"To be honest I'm not the best at FIFA but the monitor definitely helps! My squad consists of 'record breaker' Kylian Mbappe up front next to Neymar and POTM Son. In midfield, I have mid-icon Eric Cantona, RTTF Moussa Sissoko and N'Golo Kante. The defence is Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Virgil van Dijk, Kyle Walker as well as Alisson in goal.

"Despite the crazy setup and team I'm only ranked Div 5 in division rivals. But I'm fairly new to the game and have been moving up in rating."

For all you computer geeks out there, he has also a Nvidia RTX 2080ti graphics card, i9 9900k CPU, 32 Gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and 2 terabytes of SSD storage.

For his audio, he has two Klipsch R-51PM tweeters alongside a Klipsch R-120SW subwoofer as well as Bose QC35 headphones.

While we’d all love a FIFA set-up like this, we’d simply have no excuses for ever losing again.

