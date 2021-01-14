Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar added another winners’ medal to his collection on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian helped his side lift the 2020 Trophée des Champions (French super cup) with an 85th-minute penalty at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Mauro Icardi put PSG 1-0 up in the first half before Neymar doubled the team’s advantage late on. Dimitri Payet pulled a goal back in the 89th minute but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

The victory meant a first-ever trophy for PSG’s recently-appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the biggest talking point after the match has been the beef between Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez.

Neymar had accused Gonzalez of racism during a Ligue 1 clash back in September, but the French Football League (LFP) said it did not have “sufficient convincing evidence” to support the claim.

And the pair clashed again on Wednesday evening, leading to Neymar apparently mocking the Marseille defender, who fouled the Brazilian four times, after netting his spot-kick.

Neymar, who only played the final 25 minutes, then continued to mock his opponent on social media.

He posted the following tweet on social media…

For context, per a Brazilian on Reddit, this translates to: “He-Hey... You're Álvaro, right?” [‘Reference to a cringe viral TikTok where a grown man uses this sentence as a pick up line’].

Gonzalez then responded by saying: "My parents always taught me to take out the trash. Go OM always."

Neymar hit back: “And you forgot how to lift trophies.”

Gonzalez responded with a photo of Pele holding three World Cup trophies, alongside the message: “You will be forever in The King’s [Pelé] shadow.”

Ouch.

But Neymar then finished by adding: “And so you will be forever in mine [shadow]. I made you famous. You're welcome, ‘Fenômeno’.”

Ultimately, it was Neymar who had the last laugh by helping PSG to lift the trophy. Perhaps he should have left it there.

Neither player comes out of that Twitter exchange looking good, do they?

