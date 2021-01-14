Wolves are in wretched form.

In their previous 11 Premier League matches, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have won just twice.

It’s a run that has seen them drop from top-four contenders to 14th in the Premier League table.

Following their latest loss to Everton on Tuesday, even the Wolves boss admitted he was “very worried.”

“Very worried," Espirito Santo admitted. "It’s something that we know we have to improve, but at the same time we’re aware of what’s happening and what we have to do for the future.

“We have to be aware of the situation. Hopefully soon we’ll be better because we need all the players in the squad, need to have them healthy to improve.”

It’s no coincidence that this run of form has coincided with the shocking injury sustained by Raul Jimenez.

During their victory over Arsenal back on November 29, Jimenez suffered a fractured skull following a horrible clash of heads with David Luiz. There were immediate fears the Mexican may not be seen on the football pitch again.

However, the early diagnosis is positive and the striker has already begun early fitness work as he recovers.

A Wolves statement said: "Raul is five weeks since his surgery following a fractured skull and is doing some early fitness work, but still has a way to go, however things are going well."

And on Tuesday, he was in attendance at the Molineux as Wolves fell to a 2-1 defeat to Everton.

As he sat in the stands, cameras found him and images captured his pretty horrific-looking scar as a result of his fractured skull. The image really does put into context quite how serious the injury was.

It’s fantastic to see Jimenez fit and healthy but there’s certainly no guarantee that he will ever step foot on a football pitch again. Former Hull midfielder Ryan Mason suffered the same injury and had to retire as a result.

Let’s pray Jimenez can make a full recovery and we see him scoring goals in a Wolves shirt once again soon.

