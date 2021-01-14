When it comes to UFC superstar Conor McGregor you either love him or hate him.

But you can be nothing but impressed with his willingness to try the extraordinary.

He has already fought Floyd Mayweather and now, according to his boxing coach, there is a very real possibility that the UFC-fighter-turned-boxer will fight legend Manny Pacquiao once his rematch with Dustin Poirier is finished.

It feels like we have not seen McGregor for a long time and the Irishman is set to return to the Octagon on January 23 when he headlines UFC 257 in his fight with Poirier.

The rematch has not even happened yet and there is already huge anticipation about McGregor’s next bout, with Manny Pacquiao the name on everyone’s lips.

Conor’s boxing coach, Phil Sutcliffe, is assured in his belief that McGregor will enter the boxing ring again after his UFC fight with Poirier.

Sutcliffe spoke to ESPN:

85-90 per cent chance, maybe April, March. March, April or May.

"I'd like him to be in a boxing camp for at least two months, eight weeks. I mean, he's fit now, he's going to train straight after the fight. He's gonna take probably a week off.

"I told him take a week off. Don't worry, if he wants to take a week off, he can, then go straight back on the horse. We don't want him out gallivanting too much, but he has to enjoy the win, he has to enjoy the win, enjoy the contest."

In 2017, McGregor put his career with the UFC on hold to make his boxing debut. He went against arguably the best to ever do it in Mayweather, making it ten rounds with the 43-year-old.

Sutcliffe, along with Eddie Hall revealed the Irishman’s physical transformation with the UFC star now cut out of stone. Hall managed this along with Sutcliffe who was the very first man to train him.

It was revealed in September that McGregor stated that a potential bout with Pacquiao was on the cards with talks already starting.

However, the UFC bosses persuaded him to stay in the Octagon, hence why he will fight Poirier in the lightweight division.

Audi Attar, who is McGregor’s manager and also happens to represent Pacquiao, said that there were plans to have the two fight this year, however, Dana White was against such a move.

The UFC boss stated:

“A boxing match with any of these guys, that stuff’s always going to be there.

You are the absolute best in the world right now in MMA and the timing is right now. Not getting any younger.

"I’d love to see him go for it here over the next year. If he wants to fight one of these boxing guys, do that next year. That fight’s always going to be there.”

News Now - Sport News