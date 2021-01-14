Very few athletes around the world divide opinion more than Conor McGregor.

You either love him or hate it. The fact is that for the UFC he is a money-making machine and he is simply must watch, box office excitement.

Next weekend, McGregor is making his return to the Octagon to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

The Irishman has not been sighted since his impressive TKO of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 last year and, although it appeared that McGregor was going to retire, he backflipped and will now go to Fight Island to face Poirier.

In the lead-up to his fights, there have been many promo’s made however BT Sport may have just topped them all with an incredible animated clip which shows fans what goes on inside the mind of “The Notorious”.

The promo is much like the one used for his match with Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor is seen talking about how different he now feels when he walks into the Octagon.

The promo from BT Sport has sent UFC fans into a frenzy of anticipation of his upcoming fight with Poirier.

Fans were going wild on social media.

One fan from Twitter sent out the tweet: "Looking forward to your return champ, Dustin will be KO'd in the first round!"

Another fan tweeted: "This is such a masterpiece. Well done, @TheNotoriousMMA would be proud."

Someone else posted: "So beautifully put together."

A clearly excited fan took to his social media to post this: "BT Sport always be having f*****g AMAZING promos. Cheers, guys."

In their first bout, McGregor finished Poirer in the first round at UFC 178 in 2014 in Las Vegas.

As we have become accustomed to, 'Mystic Mac' gave out his prediction for the fight by saying Poirier will not last as long as he did in their first fight.

"I like Dustin. I think he's a good fighter," McGregor said.

"He's even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I'll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds."

News Now - Sport News